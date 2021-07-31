Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 843.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 856 ($11.18).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.72) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.46. The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

