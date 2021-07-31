HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $143.97 and last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 16284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

HOCPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.48.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

