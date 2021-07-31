Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 850 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.