Hoylecohen LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

ULTA stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.18 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

