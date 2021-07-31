Hoylecohen LLC Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

PD opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock worth $4,094,758 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

