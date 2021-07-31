H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.83. 572,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,216. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.42.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.