H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 572,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,216. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.42.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

