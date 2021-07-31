HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 119,134 Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.33% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tantech by 915.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TANH stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Tantech Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

