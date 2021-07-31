HRT Financial LP Has $188,000 Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 964.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of Uxin worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uxin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. Uxin Limited has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.