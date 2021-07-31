HRT Financial LP Invests $208,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

