HRT Financial LP Invests $211,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 235.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.