HRT Financial LP Invests $217,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

EWU stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

