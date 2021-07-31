HRT Financial LP Invests $217,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

EWU stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.