HRT Financial LP Makes New $199,000 Investment in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Momo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Momo by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.39 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.