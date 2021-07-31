HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDAK stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.32. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

