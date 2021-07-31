HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 402.90 ($5.26). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 19,253,970 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

The firm has a market cap of £81.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.51.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

