Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $480.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.86. 1,193,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,133. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

