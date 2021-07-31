Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 496,035 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

