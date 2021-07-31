Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,944,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

