Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.