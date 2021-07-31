Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 600.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

