HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.09

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

