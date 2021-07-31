HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.09

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 1805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.09.
About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
