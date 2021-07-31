HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in July

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HV Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.63.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.