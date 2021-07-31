iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAFNF. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 target price (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

