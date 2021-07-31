IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

IAA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

