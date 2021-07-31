iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

