Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has $88.18 price target on the stock.

CDMGF opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14. Icade has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $92.93.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

