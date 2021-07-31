IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.08

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 4966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDT by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IDT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

