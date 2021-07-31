IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.6 days.

Shares of IGIFF stock remained flat at $$35.23 on Friday. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.8522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

