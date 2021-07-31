IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $117.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

