iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

ILIAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. assumed coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of iliad stock remained flat at $$147.25 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25. iliad has a 52 week low of $147.25 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

