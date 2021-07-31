ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at $514,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

