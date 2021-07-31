Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON IEM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 485 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 470.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Impax Environmental Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 332.50 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54).
About Impax Environmental Markets
