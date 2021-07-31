Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

IMBBY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

