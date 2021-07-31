Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.18. 1,496,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,415. The stock has a market cap of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.00.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199997 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
