Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%.

IBCP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

