Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

