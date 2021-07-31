Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISMAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

OTCMKTS ISMAY remained flat at $$5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $905.77 million for the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.