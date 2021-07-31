Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%.
ILPT stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
