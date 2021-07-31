Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%.

ILPT stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

