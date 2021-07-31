Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. 6,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

