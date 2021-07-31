Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

