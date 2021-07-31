InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Update

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

INFU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 29,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

