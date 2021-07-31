Innova Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $303,246.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

