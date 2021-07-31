Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.76 million.Inovalon also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 424,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

