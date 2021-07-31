Insider Buying: Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Shares of Eden Research stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Eden Research plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £38.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.93.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

