Insider Buying: Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Buys £18,000 in Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Shares of Eden Research stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Eden Research plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of £38.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.93.
About Eden Research
