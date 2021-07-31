Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,096,733.83.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

Shares of AUP opened at C$16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

