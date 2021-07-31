Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 12,024 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

AVID opened at $37.39 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

