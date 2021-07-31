Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

