Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $370,763.64.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after buying an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after buying an additional 165,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

