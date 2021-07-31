Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells 12,222 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

