Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,086.98.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$40,973.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total value of C$46,163.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90.

On Monday, July 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$47,403.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total value of C$48,204.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$49,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total value of C$53,974.50.

REAL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.77. 740,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,698. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

