Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $189,960.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

