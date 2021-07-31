Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $189,960.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.70.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
